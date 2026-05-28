CBI arrests 10 after NEET-UG May 3 exam canceled
India
The NEET-UG exam held on May 3 was canceled after guess papers turned out to have overlaps with the real ones, a move that left over 2.2 million students in limbo and sparked nationwide outrage across India.
The CBI is now leading the investigation and has already arrested 10 people, most of them from Maharashtra.
Three Pune women named Manisha accused
Three women from Pune, all coincidentally named Manisha, are at the center of the case: a senior biology teacher, a school principal, and a beautician.
They're accused of leaking questions during coaching sessions or passing papers along.
Others caught up include a retired teacher who allegedly ran classes with leaked questions, and a coaching center founder whose institute had similar papers.
The probe is still active.