CBI arrests 10 after NEET-UG May 3 exam canceled India May 28, 2026

The NEET-UG exam held on May 3 was canceled after guess papers turned out to have overlaps with the real ones, a move that left over 2.2 million students in limbo and sparked nationwide outrage across India.

The CBI is now leading the investigation and has already arrested 10 people, most of them from Maharashtra.