CBI arrests 2 more suspects in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
India
The CBI has picked up two more suspects in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing the arrest count to 13.
The latest are Dr. Manoj Shirure from Latur and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Pune physics teacher.
Shirure is accused of helping students get leaked Chemistry questions, and Shah is accused of receiving leaked Physics questions.
CBI to file 1st charge sheet
The CBI has raided 49 spots so far and is about to file its first charge sheet, naming three teachers as main players behind the leaks.
Interestingly, no National Testing Agency (NTA) officials will be named in this round.
The probe is still on as the agency tries to trace how the questions got out and who were involved.