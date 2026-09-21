CBI arrests CGST Additional Commissioner Vinay Kumar Kanheti in Rishikesh
India
The CBI has arrested Vinay Kumar Kanheti, an IRS officer and Additional Commissioner of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department, Raigad, after a complaint alleged that Rakesh Kumar Sinha demanded illegal gratification linked to the complainant's firm.
Kanheti was finally caught in Rishikesh after dodging arrest for a while.
CBI sting nets agent with 40L
The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch kicked off its probe in late August 2026, setting up a sting that caught an agent accepting ₹40 lakh on behalf of Sinha and Kanheti.
While early arrests were ruled illegal by a Thane court, the Bombay High Court later stepped in and allowed CBI custody for those involved.
The investigation is still ongoing.