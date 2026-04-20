LOADING...
Home / News / India News / CBI arrests DGCA deputy director general in bribery case
CBI arrests DGCA deputy director general in bribery case
The other accused is Bharat Mathur

CBI arrests DGCA deputy director general in bribery case

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 20, 2026
10:32 am
What's the story

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mudavath Devula, a deputy director general at the Airworthiness Directorate of the DGCA headquarters in Delhi, along with a representative of a private company, in a ₹2.5 lakh bribery case. The other accused is Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president at a private organization. The arrests were made after the agency received complaints that Devula sought undue advantage for granting approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA.

Twitter Post

Read notification here

Investigation progress

CBI recovers ₹37 lakh cash, gold, silver coins

In a press release, the CBI said that the entire bribe amount of ₹2.5 lakh has been recovered. It also conducted searches at four locations in Delhi linked to the accused and other private individuals. During these raids, officials recovered ₹37 lakh in cash, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices.

Advertisement

License facilitation

Bribe allegedly sought for drone manufacturing unit license

NDTV, citing sources, reported that the bribe was allegedly sought to facilitate the issuance of a license for a drone manufacturing unit. Per PTI, Mathur is associated with an aerospace company involved in drone technology, Asteria Aerospace Ltd. Devula, Mathur, and Asteria Aerospace have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2023. However, the corporate group where Mathur worked is not identified as an accused in the preliminary information report (FIR).

Advertisement