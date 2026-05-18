CBI arrests Latur RCC coach Shivraj Motegaonkar in NEET-UG leak
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs RCC Coaching Institute in Latur, Maharashtra, for his alleged role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Investigators found a leaked question paper on his phone during a search at his home on May 14.
His phone is now being checked for more evidence.
NEET-UG canceled, re-held June 21
Motegaonkar is believed to be part of a group that leaked and shared handwritten copies of the NEET-UG exam, then tried to cover their tracks after the May 3 test.
Three others, PV Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Waghmare, were also arrested, with Waghmare linked to a National Testing Agency official in the alleged conspiracy to leak papers a week before the exam.
Because of this mess, the May 3 exam was canceled and will now be re-held on June 21.
The whole incident has sparked talk about moving NEET fully online by 2027 to prevent future leaks.