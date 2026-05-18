CBI arrests Latur RCC coach Shivraj Motegaonkar in NEET-UG leak

NEET-UG canceled, re-held June 21

Motegaonkar is believed to be part of a group that leaked and shared handwritten copies of the NEET-UG exam, then tried to cover their tracks after the May 3 test.

Three others, PV Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Waghmare, were also arrested, with Waghmare linked to a National Testing Agency official in the alleged conspiracy to leak papers a week before the exam.

Because of this mess, the May 3 exam was canceled and will now be re-held on June 21.

The whole incident has sparked talk about moving NEET fully online by 2027 to prevent future leaks.