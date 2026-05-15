CBI arrests Nashik man Shubham Khairnar over NEET-UG 2026 leak India May 15, 2026

The CBI has arrested Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old from Nashik, for his role in leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.

Khairnar allegedly promised students scores between 500 and 600 if they bought the leaked paper, which changed hands for up to ₹15 lakh.

He was caught while trying to hide by changing his appearance.