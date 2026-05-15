CBI arrests Nashik man Shubham Khairnar over NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
The CBI has arrested Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old from Nashik, for his role in leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.
Khairnar allegedly promised students scores between 500 and 600 if they bought the leaked paper, which changed hands for up to ₹15 lakh.
He was caught while trying to hide by changing his appearance.
Evidence links Khairnar to cheating network
Investigators found chat logs and digital evidence linking Khairnar to a wider cheating network that reached states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir, with Sikar mentioned as a major coaching hub.
Because of the leak, the results of the May 3 exam were scrapped and the test was rescheduled for June 21 as the probe continues.