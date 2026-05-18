CBI arrests Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar in Latur over NEET-UG leak
India
The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur, for his alleged role in leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.
Officials say they found a leaked question paper on his phone during a search, and believe he worked with others to get and share the questions before the April 23 exam.
NEET-UG leak cancels May 3 exam
This leak has thrown off nearly 2.3 million students and led to the May 3 exam being canceled.
The CBI has already arrested several people, including a Pune-based lecturer linked to the paper-setting committee, and sent a team to Latur for four days to dig deeper into how this organized cheating ring operated.