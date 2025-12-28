CBI challenges bail for ex-BJP MLA Sengar in POCSO case
The CBI is pushing back against the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted for the 2017 rape of a minor.
The agency says Sengar, as an elected official at the time, should be tried under stricter laws meant to protect children.
The Supreme Court will review the CBI's appeal on December 29.
Why the CBI thinks this matters
According to the CBI, Sengar's position as an MLA meant he held public trust—and misusing that power makes his crime even more serious under the law.
They argue courts need to weigh both personal liberty and society's interest when it comes to granting bail for such severe offenses.
The case has drawn national attention, especially since Sengar was sentenced to life but was granted bail by the Delhi High Court.