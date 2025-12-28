Pennsylvania woman charged after fatal stabbing of daughter, injuring family dog
In a deeply unsettling case from Pennsylvania, 57-year-old Diane Grovola has been charged with murdering her 23-year-old daughter, Daniele, and stabbing the family dog.
The incident happened at their home on December 23.
Diane's husband, John, came home early in the morning to find their dog bleeding and Diane holding a knife.
She admitted to him, "I stabbed our daughter," and also confessed to hurting their pet.
What happened next and where things stand
John found Daniele unresponsive in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds.
As he called 911 for help, Diane tried to harm herself and caused chaos in the house.
Police arrived to find Diane with self-inflicted injuries; she told officers, "Sorry, I should have stabbed myself first."
Daniele was pronounced dead soon after. The injured dog survived following vet care.
Diane now faces charges including first-degree murder and animal cruelty—she's being held without bail until her court date on January 6.