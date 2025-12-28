Delhi Police nabs 350 in massive anti-crime sweep

What went down during the raids

With over 600 officers involved, police hit multiple hotspots across the South and South East districts based on intel.

They seized 21 homemade pistols, thousands of liquor bottles, over six kilos of ganja, and cash from gambling dens.

Arrests included everyone from repeat offenders to auto-lifters and those caught with illegal liquor or drugs.

As a follow-up, strict legal actions are being taken against repeat offenders to deter repeat offenses.