J&K Students Association condemns assault on Kashmiri shawl seller
A Kashmiri shawl seller, Jehangir Ahmad, was recently attacked in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, leaving him with fractures and multiple injuries.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has spoken out, noting this is the 16th such attack on Kashmiri traders in the state just this year.
They're calling for quick government action to keep these incidents from happening again.
Ongoing safety worries for Kashmiri traders
Ahmad has been selling shawls in Himachal Pradesh for 15 years but was told to leave after the assault—a worrying sign for others like him.
JKSA's Nasir Khuehami urged the Chief Minister to step in and protect traders, while others are pushing for both immediate help and long-term solutions so Kashmiris can feel safe working outside their home state.