Maharashtra: Restaurant owner killed after refusing liquor to customers
India
A shocking incident in Latur, Maharashtra—three men attacked and killed restaurant owner Gajanan Namdev Kasle on Friday night after he refused to give them liquor and cigarettes at BN Bar and Restaurant.
An employee who tried to help was also hurt.
Police act fast, community demands justice
After the attack, the men stole cash and liquor before running off.
Thanks to CCTV footage, police tracked them down in Nanded district and arrested all three on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.