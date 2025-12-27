Next Article
Delhi's air turns 'severe'—here's what's up
India
Delhi's air quality just dropped into the "severe" zone, with AQI numbers climbing to 390 as of Saturday evening.
Thick fog, chilly weather, and barely any wind have trapped pollution over the city.
The weather department has also flagged dense fog alerts for Delhi and nearby states.
Why should you care?
Half of Delhi's air stations are showing AQI above 400—Nehru Nagar tops the list at 442.
With pollution this high, construction is paused and some industries face restrictions.
Officials are urging everyone, especially kids and those with breathing issues, to stay indoors or wear masks outside.
Car emissions remain a big part of the problem—so every little bit helps if you can cut down on driving!