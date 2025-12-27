India's unpaid e-challans pile up to ₹39,000 crore

Why is this happening?

States like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu lead in issuing challans (UP alone gave out almost 2 crore this year), but most cases are stuck unresolved.

Even with rules meant to speed things up, only about 30% got sorted last year.

Officials admit there are big gaps in how agencies work together and handle these cases.

As one MoRTH official put it: "We need to strengthen our adjudication processes and enhance inter-agency cooperation" to actually hold violators accountable.