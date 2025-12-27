Madhya Pradesh: Class 7 students abused over incomplete homework at Sehore school

What happened next

Staff made students clean playgrounds, sweep floors, and water plants as further punishment.

A guard allegedly poured oil on them and assaulted them on the principal's orders, while the school driver threatened to cut project marks if they didn't obey.

After a video of the abuse surfaced, parents and local groups protested. District Education Officer Sanjay Tomar called the actions "unacceptable and cruel."

The principal, guard, and driver were removed from their jobs, the school was fined ₹1 lakh, and police are investigating and legal action will be initiated after probe.

Tomar warned that repeat offenses could cost the school its affiliation.