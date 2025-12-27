Raigarh coal mine protest turns violent: 8 cops hurt, vehicles set ablaze

What sparked the clash—and what's happening now?

Villagers have accused officials of faking community approval for the coal project and have demanded that the hearing be scrapped.

Police say "anti-social elements" stirred up violence in an otherwise leaderless crowd; meanwhile, videos of women clashing with officers have gone viral.

Authorities report things are tense but under control, with extra security in place and injured officers recovering.

Some protesters are also filing complaints against police for alleged threats during the chaos.