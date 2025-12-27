Raigarh coal mine protest turns violent: 8 cops hurt, vehicles set ablaze
A protest over the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district escalated on Saturday, leaving at least eight people, including police personnel, injured and several vehicles—including a police bus, ambulance, and tractors—torched.
The unrest began after villagers alleged a public hearing about the mine was held without their consent, fueling anger that's been simmering since early December.
What sparked the clash—and what's happening now?
Villagers have accused officials of faking community approval for the coal project and have demanded that the hearing be scrapped.
Police say "anti-social elements" stirred up violence in an otherwise leaderless crowd; meanwhile, videos of women clashing with officers have gone viral.
Authorities report things are tense but under control, with extra security in place and injured officers recovering.
Some protesters are also filing complaints against police for alleged threats during the chaos.