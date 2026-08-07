CBI charges 11 in Chandranath Rath killing involving BJP workers

Big news from West Bengal: The CBI has charged 11 people for the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was close to Suvendu Adhikari.

Two BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar, are accused of planning the attack by hiring shooters from Uttar Pradesh.

Rath was killed in Madhyamgram on May 6, just two days after state election results came out.