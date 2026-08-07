CBI charges 11 in Chandranath Rath killing involving BJP workers
Big news from West Bengal: The CBI has charged 11 people for the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was close to Suvendu Adhikari.
Two BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar, are accused of planning the attack by hiring shooters from Uttar Pradesh.
Rath was killed in Madhyamgram on May 6, just two days after state election results came out.
Arrests include 6 shooters, 3 middlemen
According to the CBI, the plan to kill Rath started way back in December 2025, but kept getting delayed. Sagar Sonkar reportedly funded the operation.
Six shooters (including Monu Singh and Raj Singh) and three middlemen have been arrested so far.
The investigation is still digging into political connections; one suspect is still missing and officials suspect involvement from a functionary of a rival political party in the state.
Rath's murder has left a mark on West Bengal's political scene. He was an important part of Adhikari's campaign team.