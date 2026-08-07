CBI charges 13 in NEET-UG leak, 3 NTA experts named
Big news for anyone following NEET-UG: CBI has charged 13 people, including three NTA subject experts, for leaking the exam paper this year.
The charge sheet dropped on July 28 and names Chemistry, Zoology and Botany, and Physics experts as part of the group.
CBI finds NTA question-setting lapses
Turns out students visited one expert's Pune society for coaching sessions before the May exam, which was tracked through an access app.
The leaked papers matched up to 85% of real exam questions.
P V Kulkarni allegedly used the rough sheets to smuggle small chits of questions in brief and optional answers from the NTA building in Okhla in a sanitized environment, and Waghmare had circulated the papers to aspirants as far as Rajasthan and Haryana through a chain of middlemen.
CBI's findings also exposed several lapses in how NTA handled question-setting.