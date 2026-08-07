CBI charges 13 in NEET-UG leak, 3 NTA experts named

Turns out students visited one expert's Pune society for coaching sessions before the May exam, which was tracked through an access app.

The leaked papers matched up to 85% of real exam questions.

P V Kulkarni allegedly used the rough sheets to smuggle small chits of questions in brief and optional answers from the NTA building in Okhla in a sanitized environment, and Waghmare had circulated the papers to aspirants as far as Rajasthan and Haryana through a chain of middlemen.

CBI's findings also exposed several lapses in how NTA handled question-setting.