CBI charges 36 in ₹250cr Tirupati temple fake ghee scam
The CBI has charged 36 people for supplying fake ghee, worth a massive ₹250 crore, to the Tirupati temple (TTD).
The timeframe for the alleged supplies is not specified in the source.
Directors of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, allegedly sent over 68 lakh kg of synthetic ghee for the famous laddus, without actually sourcing any milk.
Investigators examine how this slipped through
Investigators say the accused teamed up with TTD staff and others to dodge quality checks using fake documents.
A probe spanning 12 states examined procurement records, transport routes, and alleged financial trails.
Several people have been arrested, with some released on bail and others in custody.
An independent committee is also looking into how this slipped through. Its report is expected soon.