CBI chargesheet finds NTA security lapses in NEET-UG 2026 leak
The CBI has flagged major security gaps at the National Testing Agency (NTA) that led to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
According to their chargesheet, experts like PV Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Havaldar had access to full question sets during moderation and translation, making it way too easy for them to leak questions.
PV Kulkarni copied 135 chemistry questions
Kulkarni reportedly copied 135 chemistry questions onto chits during translation. Mandhare used her NCERT knowledge to recreate secret questions, while Havaldar was also named in the chargesheet.
The CBI also found NTA's Delhi office had CCTV backup for only 20 to 25 days and didn't monitor feeds live or frisk experts, basically letting leaks slip through unnoticed.
All three have signed confidentiality declarations and allegedly retained, reproduced, and circulated confidential questions.