CBI Court in Hyderabad gets bomb threat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Nampally, Hyderabad , received a bomb threat email on Friday. The email warned that 12 RDX bombs had been planted in the court and would explode at 12:05. Following the threat, court authorities immediately alerted the police and evacuated judges, staff, lawyers, and litigants from the building.

Search operation No suspicious material found during search In response to the bomb threat, police officials launched a thorough search operation at the CBI court premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to comb the complex. However, despite their efforts, no suspicious material was found during this extensive search. The police have registered a case and are now investigating further into this incident.

Recent history Second bomb threat in 3 days This is the second bomb threat received by the CBI court in three days. On Wednesday, a similar email was received but after an extensive search, it was found to be a hoax. Other courts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also received bomb threats on the same day. Despite thorough searches by police with bomb disposal and dog squads, no explosives were found at these locations either.

Advertisement