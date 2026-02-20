CBI Court in Hyderabad gets bomb threat
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Nampally, Hyderabad, received a bomb threat email on Friday. The email warned that 12 RDX bombs had been planted in the court and would explode at 12:05. Following the threat, court authorities immediately alerted the police and evacuated judges, staff, lawyers, and litigants from the building.
Search operation
No suspicious material found during search
In response to the bomb threat, police officials launched a thorough search operation at the CBI court premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to comb the complex. However, despite their efforts, no suspicious material was found during this extensive search. The police have registered a case and are now investigating further into this incident.
Recent history
Second bomb threat in 3 days
This is the second bomb threat received by the CBI court in three days. On Wednesday, a similar email was received but after an extensive search, it was found to be a hoax. Other courts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also received bomb threats on the same day. Despite thorough searches by police with bomb disposal and dog squads, no explosives were found at these locations either.
Ongoing investigation
Police working to trace source of emails
The bomb threats have severely disrupted court operations in all affected areas. In light of these incidents, police have stepped up security at all court complexes. Separate cases have been registered for each bomb threat and authorities are working to trace the source of these emails. All threatening emails are suspected to have originated from a single source.