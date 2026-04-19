CBI Joint Director, retired ACP, convicted in illegal raid case

A Delhi court has convicted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director Ramnish Geer and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V K Pandey for illegally raiding the house of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Ashok Aggarwal in October 2000, The Indian Express stated. The court found them guilty of criminal trespass, assault, and mischief during the raid. The sentencing will be announced on April 27 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt at Tis Hazari Court.

Verdict details Raid at Aggarwal's residence was 'mischief': Court The court's judgment on April 18 stated that breaking into Aggarwal's home without justification constituted mischief and criminal trespass. It emphasized that the search and arrest proceedings violated legal powers. Aggarwal, a 1985 Batch IRS officer, was represented by advocate Shubham Asri in court. He alleged he was falsely implicated in a corruption case by Abhishek Verma, whom he was investigating for FERA violations.

Suspension saga Details of the controversial raid After a March 1999 raid, Aggarwal was suspended in a disproportionate assets case. His transfer was stayed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in September 2000, subject to review within four weeks. However, less than a month after the CAT order, he alleged he was arrested during a raid at his residence on October 19, 2000. Aggarwal claimed his family was locked up while he was dragged out of his bedroom and injured on his right arm.

Advertisement