CBI Joint Director, retired ACP, convicted in illegal raid case
What's the story
A Delhi court has convicted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director Ramnish Geer and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V K Pandey for illegally raiding the house of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Ashok Aggarwal in October 2000, The Indian Express stated. The court found them guilty of criminal trespass, assault, and mischief during the raid. The sentencing will be announced on April 27 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt at Tis Hazari Court.
Verdict details
Raid at Aggarwal's residence was 'mischief': Court
The court's judgment on April 18 stated that breaking into Aggarwal's home without justification constituted mischief and criminal trespass. It emphasized that the search and arrest proceedings violated legal powers. Aggarwal, a 1985 Batch IRS officer, was represented by advocate Shubham Asri in court. He alleged he was falsely implicated in a corruption case by Abhishek Verma, whom he was investigating for FERA violations.
Suspension saga
Details of the controversial raid
After a March 1999 raid, Aggarwal was suspended in a disproportionate assets case. His transfer was stayed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in September 2000, subject to review within four weeks. However, less than a month after the CAT order, he alleged he was arrested during a raid at his residence on October 19, 2000. Aggarwal claimed his family was locked up while he was dragged out of his bedroom and injured on his right arm.
Malicious intent
Court's observations on illegal raid
The court observed that instead of responding to the CAT by October 18, 2000, CBI officials held a meeting and raided Aggarwal's house the next day. It concluded that these actions were done with malice to nullify the CAT order. The court also noted no compelling necessity to enter Aggarwal's house, given that he had appeared before investigators multiple times. It pointed out unexplained injuries on Aggarwal's right forearm, indicating possible custodial violence during his arrest.