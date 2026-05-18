CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak with Shivraj Motegaonkar at center

Two educators arrested over NTA links

Investigators say Motegaonkar may have gained access to the question paper nearly 10 days early and shared it with others, including another accused, Vivek Patil.

RCC came under fire after a parent noticed that 42 questions from its mock test matched those in the leaked exam.

The CBI has also arrested two educators linked to leaking questions through their connections with the National Testing Agency and seized devices for forensic checks.

The investigation now stretches beyond Latur as officials look for a wider network behind the leak.