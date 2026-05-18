CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak with Shivraj Motegaonkar at center
The CBI is digging into a major NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak that has forced more than 2.2 million students to retake the test on June 21.
At the center of the probe is Shivraj Motegaonkar, known as "M Sir," who runs Renukai Career Centre (RCC) in Maharashtra.
Two educators arrested over NTA links
Investigators say Motegaonkar may have gained access to the question paper nearly 10 days early and shared it with others, including another accused, Vivek Patil.
RCC came under fire after a parent noticed that 42 questions from its mock test matched those in the leaked exam.
The CBI has also arrested two educators linked to leaking questions through their connections with the National Testing Agency and seized devices for forensic checks.
The investigation now stretches beyond Latur as officials look for a wider network behind the leak.