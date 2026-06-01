CBI probes Twisha Sharma death in Bhopal, husband arrested

CBI verifying medical claims, seeking helpers

Investigators are now looking for anyone who helped Samarth while he was hiding.

Twisha's family insists her death was caused by dowry harassment from Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh.

Giribala claims Twisha struggled with drug addiction and had approved a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) procedure.

The CBI will check these statements by talking to doctors and reviewing records.

The family continues to seek justice as the probe unfolds.