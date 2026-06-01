CBI probes Twisha Sharma death in Bhopal, husband arrested
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, is digging deeper into the tragic death of Twisha Sharma, a former model and actor allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026.
Her husband, Samarth Singh, was caught after 10 days on the run and admitted he stayed in Bhopal before moving to Jabalpur before his arrest.
CBI verifying medical claims, seeking helpers
Investigators are now looking for anyone who helped Samarth while he was hiding.
Twisha's family insists her death was caused by dowry harassment from Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh.
Giribala claims Twisha struggled with drug addiction and had approved a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) procedure.
The CBI will check these statements by talking to doctors and reviewing records.
The family continues to seek justice as the probe unfolds.