CBI raids Chandigarh and Panchkula in 550cr Haryana funds fraud

Sixteen arrested amid shell company probe

The case landed with the CBI in April after Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau filed an FIR earlier this year.

Investigators believe some bank officials and government employees teamed up to move public money into shell companies like Swastik Desh Project and SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd.

16 people have already been arrested, and the CBI is now sifting through seized documents and digital records to figure out just how deep this scam goes.