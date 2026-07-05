CBI raids firms in Maharashtra and Gujarat amid ₹232cr probe

R L Jewels ₹103.58cr, Ashapura ₹128.23cr

R L Jewels Ltd allegedly cheated SBI out of ₹103.58 crore by shifting money to other banks and messing with financial records.

Meanwhile, Ashapura Garments Ltd is accused of pulling off a ₹128.23 crore scam involving a group of banks led by Canara Bank.

According to the CBI, funds meant for textile operations were allegedly sent into unrelated industries like steel and coal, so investigators are now tracing where all that money ended up.