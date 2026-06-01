CBI recreates alleged Twisha Sharma suicide scene with Samarth Singh

Investigators probe postmortem marks and belt

The main goal was to piece together what really happened and see if the injuries listed in Sharma's postmortem report, like marks on her hand, shoulder, and forearm, fit the story.

The team also looked into claims about a head injury and whether the belt could actually hold that much weight.

Samarth had to show exactly how he discovered Sharma's body, and Giribala Singh showed how she untied the knot, as part of this ongoing investigation.