CBI recreates Twisha Sharma's final moments using 80kg dummy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recreated the last moments of Noida-based actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her in-laws' home in Bhopal on May 12. The CBI used a noose, a belt, and an 80kg dummy for the reconstruction. During questioning, her husband Samarth Singh had claimed he took her down from the noose while his mother Giribala Singh untied it.

Investigation progress CBI also tested the strength of the ligature The CBI also tested the strength of the belt used in the incident. Six officials, including a female officer, inspected Giribala's house as part of their investigation. The agency arrested Giribala on Thursday after Madhya Pradesh High Court canceled her anticipatory bail. Both she and Samarth will remain in CBI custody till June 2 as investigations continue into Twisha's death.

Twitter Post CBI officials with dummy #WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrive with a dummy for crime scene recreation at the residence of the arrested former district judge Giribala Singh



CBI had arrested her in connection with the Twisha Sharma dowry harassment and… pic.twitter.com/7qHVLZxknY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2026

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Background details Family accuses in-laws of dowry harassment Twisha had met Samarth on a dating app in December 2024 and they got married in 2025. After her death, her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and mental torture. They alleged that gifts and dowry were repeatedly deemed "below their standard." The allegations against Giribala also include claims about Twisha's pregnancy. Her family alleges she was pressured to terminate her pregnancy due to paternity questions.

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