CBI recreating Twisha Sharma's last moments at Giribala Singh's home
India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is taking a fresh step in the Twisha Sharma case by recreating her last moments this Sunday at Giribala Singh's home, where key events related to the case allegedly took place on May 12.
They have made a dummy modeled after Twisha to help piece together what went down that night.
CBI to weigh dummy, test timeline
Investigators will weigh the dummy and use it to replay key events, with Singh and Samarth expected to be there.
The idea is to check if everyone's statements match up with the physical evidence and fill in any missing parts of the timeline.
This careful approach might reveal new clues or confirm what really happened.
Alleged rape and murder of Twisha
Twisha was, and initial reports said she was allegedly raped and murdered by Singh and Samarth.