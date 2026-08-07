CBI says NEET-UG 2026 papers leaked via WhatsApp and Telegram
India
The CBI says NEET-UG 2026 question papers were leaked and spread online using WhatsApp and Telegram.
Their charge sheet, filed before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, shows investigators found PDFs, photos, and chat logs on seized devices: evidence the leak was organized digitally.
CBI charges 13 including NTA experts
Forensic evidence helped trace the papers from NTA insiders to brokers who sold them to candidates for big money.
Phones showed Telegram chats between suspects like Yash Yadav and "AP Broker" (Shubham Khairnar), plus a WhatsApp group called "NEET 2026" linked to the leak.
13 people are now charged, including three NTA-appointed subject experts; digital evidence and witness statements are key to the case.