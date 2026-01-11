CBI steps in for deeper probe into Ankita Bhandari murder

Fresh outrage over possible cover-up

Public anger has surged again after actress Urmila Sanawar shared audio and video clips suggesting a "VIP" was involved in Ankita's murder.

These claims have sparked calls for an even more thorough probe into evidence tampering and justice being blocked.

The case has led to statewide protests, with many demanding that the CBI investigation be monitored by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge for fairness.

Just as a reminder: 19-year-old Ankita was murdered in 2022 by her employer Pulkit Arya—he and two others were sentenced to life last year, but questions about what really happened still remain.