CBI steps in for deeper probe into Ankita Bhandari murder
A fresh FIR has been registered by Uttarakhand Police to dig deeper into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, which is expected to be investigated by the CBI, following new concerns about a possible "VIP" connection.
This move comes after Ankita's parents requested a CBI investigation, and Uttarakhand's Chief Minister gave the green light.
The FIR was filed at Vasant Vihar police station in Dehradun, based on a complaint by Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi, who pointed to social media buzz and video clips hinting at hidden evidence and high-profile involvement.
Fresh outrage over possible cover-up
Public anger has surged again after actress Urmila Sanawar shared audio and video clips suggesting a "VIP" was involved in Ankita's murder.
These claims have sparked calls for an even more thorough probe into evidence tampering and justice being blocked.
The case has led to statewide protests, with many demanding that the CBI investigation be monitored by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge for fairness.
Just as a reminder: 19-year-old Ankita was murdered in 2022 by her employer Pulkit Arya—he and two others were sentenced to life last year, but questions about what really happened still remain.