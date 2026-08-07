CBI uncovers NEET-UG 2026 paper leak involving Manisha Mandhare
The CBI has uncovered a NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with Pune-based subject expert Manisha Mandhare among the key accused who created a WhatsApp group called "Fifa world cup 2026."
An eight-member WhatsApp group was linked to leaked biology and chemistry questions before the exam, while a separate physics allegation involved 66 handwritten questions.
Three people have been arrested so far.
Digital evidence confirms NEET paper leaks
Mandhare conducted Biology classes at her home where students marked specific paragraphs in their new XI and XII NCERT textbooks and wrote dictated questions in the margins.
Chemistry expert PV Kulkarni held separate "special classes" and shared timings and links through "NEET 2026," while facilitator Manisha Waghmare helped add members to the online group from her husband's dental clinic.
Another WhatsApp group called "NEET 2026" was used for coordination. Digital evidence confirmed leaked question material in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics was stored, handled and circulated.