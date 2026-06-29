CBSE 2026-27 mandates Bhartiya Bhasha for classes 7 to 9

Foreign languages retained, Bhartiya Bhasha mandatory

This update follows NEP 2020's focus on multilingual learning and smoother transitions as students move up grades.

CBSE says it will roll out resources so learning new languages actually feels useful.

If you've chosen two foreign languages, you can keep them, but now a Bhartiya Bhasha is a must too.

The new language builds on what you learned back in Classes six to eight, making it less of a jump and more of a step forward.