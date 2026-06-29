CBSE 2026-27 mandates Bhartiya Bhasha for classes 7 to 9
India
Starting with the 2026-27 session, CBSE students in Classes seven to nine will need to pick up an extra Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha) alongside their current languages.
If you're already in Class 10 or about to be, you're off the hook: no third language board exam for you.
Foreign languages retained, Bhartiya Bhasha mandatory
This update follows NEP 2020's focus on multilingual learning and smoother transitions as students move up grades.
CBSE says it will roll out resources so learning new languages actually feels useful.
If you've chosen two foreign languages, you can keep them, but now a Bhartiya Bhasha is a must too.
The new language builds on what you learned back in Classes six to eight, making it less of a jump and more of a step forward.