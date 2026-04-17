CBSE announces 2026 Class 10 results with 93.7% pass rate

Access CBSE results via DigiLocker UMANG

You can see your results on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in.

If you prefer apps, just log into DigiLocker using your existing credentials or by creating an account, and then enter your roll number and school number, or UMANG using your registered mobile number, roll number and other required details.

Both give you access to CBSE results. Remember, you'll still need to collect the official mark sheet from your school later.

Passed with at least 33%? Congrats! If not, compartment exams are available for another shot.