CBSE board exam: Student in Bihar misses exam over traffic jam
India
On February 17, 2026, a student in Bettiah, Bihar—and a few others—missed their CBSE board exam after arriving late due to heavy traffic.
They said they arrived late due to heavy traffic, but were still denied entry.
As one student put it, "We are being denied entry because they say we came late and will not be allowed."
CBSE's rule is clear: Gates close at 10am sharp
CBSE's rule is clear: gates close at 10:00am sharp—no exceptions, even for traffic jams.
CBSE says the first exam is mandatory, and students who are absent in three or more subjects in the first examination are placed in the Essential Repeat category.
With over 43 lakh students taking these exams across India and abroad this year, it's a big reminder to plan ahead and just how strict the system is about punctuality.