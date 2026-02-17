CBSE board exam: Student in Bihar misses exam over traffic jam

CBSE's rule is clear: Gates close at 10am sharp

CBSE's rule is clear: gates close at 10:00am sharp—no exceptions, even for traffic jams.

CBSE says the first exam is mandatory, and students who are absent in three or more subjects in the first examination are placed in the Essential Repeat category.

With over 43 lakh students taking these exams across India and abroad this year, it's a big reminder to plan ahead and just how strict the system is about punctuality.