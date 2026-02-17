CBSE board exams 2026 begin today for over 43 lakh students

Students need to be inside exam halls by the strict deadline of 10:00am—papers run from 10:30am to 1:30pm. This year brings On-Screen Marking (OSM) for faster results in Class 12. Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj from CBSE reminded everyone not to trust social media rumors, saying action will be taken against anyone spreading false info.

What happens if you fail?

If you pass but want better marks, you can try improving up to three subjects.

Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category.

Exams wrap up on March 10 for Class X and April 10 for Class XII, covering a huge range of subjects—83 for Class X and a whopping 120 for XII!