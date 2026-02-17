CBSE board exams 2026 begin today: Important things to remember
India
CBSE's Class 10 and 12 board exams start today across India and abroad.
Students should reach by 9:30am for admit card checks and finding their classrooms, as the exam begins at 10:30am sharp.
Things to keep in mind
Wear your school uniform, bring a hard copy of your admit card, your own stationery, and a see-through water bottle—no phones or calculators allowed.
You'll get 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing starts.
Don't trust random social media updates; CBSE says stick to official info only.
Class 10 exams run till March 18, while Class 12 wraps up on April 4, 2026.
Good luck!