CBSE board exams 2026 begin today: Important things to remember

Things to keep in mind

Wear your school uniform, bring a hard copy of your admit card, your own stationery, and a see-through water bottle—no phones or calculators allowed.

You'll get 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing starts.

Don't trust random social media updates; CBSE says stick to official info only.

Class 10 exams run till March 18, while Class 12 wraps up on April 4, 2026.

Good luck!