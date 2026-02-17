CBSE board exams kick off for 43L students: Details here

This year, around 25 lakh Class 10 students (with a slight majority of boys) are appearing across a whopping 83 subjects. For Class 12, about 18.5 lakh students (again, more boys than girls) are sitting for papers in over a hundred subjects. The exam centers aren't just in India—they're spread across 26 other countries.

Essential repeaters, other important notes

Class 10 exams wrap up by March 11, while Class 12 goes on till April 10—some dates were shifted to fit everything in smoothly.

Don't forget: every student needs to bring their admit card each day, and showing up on Day One is compulsory for all students; those who do not appear in three or more subjects will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and will not be allowed to sit the second exam.

