CBSE cancels Class 12 exams across 7 countries, adopts assessment
CBSE has introduced a fresh assessment scheme for Class 12 students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates after canceling exams scheduled from March 16 to April 10, 2026.
If you finished your exams, your actual scores count. If not, your grades will be based on your school's quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board marks, so no one's left hanging because of the cancelations.
CBSE preserves internal and practical marks
Practical and internal marks already given will stay as they are. For subjects like history, there's an 80/20 mark split.
Schools have to upload all student performance data by April 13; once it's up, it's final.
Compartment examinations are scheduled for July for students who need them; CBSE has also clarified provisions for students who have changed examination centers.
CBSE is keeping a close eye on records to make sure everything stays fair and transparent; schools not following the rules could see results canceled.