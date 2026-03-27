CBSE cancels Class 12 exams across 7 countries, adopts assessment

CBSE preserves internal and practical marks

Practical and internal marks already given will stay as they are. For subjects like history, there's an 80/20 mark split.

Schools have to upload all student performance data by April 13; once it's up, it's final.

Compartment examinations are scheduled for July for students who need them; CBSE has also clarified provisions for students who have changed examination centers.

CBSE is keeping a close eye on records to make sure everything stays fair and transparent; schools not following the rules could see results canceled.