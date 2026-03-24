CBSE Class 10, 12 results likely in mid-May: Check updates
India
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results between late April and mid-May, sticking to its usual schedule (think May 13, like the last two years).
When the time comes, you'll just need your roll number, school number, and admit card ID to check your scores on the official websites.
Results will also be available via SMS, DigiLocker
If the main site is busy, don't stress. Results will also be available via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.
Keep your admit card handy for a smooth process.
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject (that's at least 27 marks in theory plus seven in internals).
Good luck!