CBSE Class 10 results expected by April end
CBSE just wrapped up the Class 10 board exams on March 11, with around 25 lakh students taking part this year.
Results are expected in the second week of May 2026, sooner than usual, thanks to a new two-phase exam format.
About 14 lakh boys and nearly 11 lakh girls registered for the exams.
Pass rate has been climbing
Pass-rate figures by year are not provided in the source; cite official CBSE data if you wish to include exact percentages.
With things settling down after the pandemic, this positive trend might continue in 2026.
To check your results, just head to cbse.gov.in or other result portals and enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
Where to check results
Besides the official website, you can grab your mark sheet easily on DigiLocker or the UMANG app (no need to wait around at school).
These results matter: they'll help decide what's next for millions of students across India!