CBSE Class 10 results expected by mid-May: Details here

Once results drop, you can check yours on cbse.gov.in or sites like results.nic.in and umang.gov.in. Just have your roll number, school number, admit card ID, birth date, and security PIN handy. Mark sheets will also pop up in DigiLocker via Parinam Manjusha.

Stats, compartment exams, re-exams

Alongside your scorecard, CBSE will share stats like top-performing regions (which will be announced with the results), school types, and details for students who scored above 90% or need compartment exams.

If you didn't clear one or two subjects, don't stress; you can go for re-exams.