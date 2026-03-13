CBSE Class 10 results expected by mid-May: Details here
CBSE wrapped up the Class 10 board exams on March 10, with about 2.5 million students taking part this year.
Results are expected by mid-May, sticking to the usual timeline.
The most recently reported Class 10 pass rate (2024) was 93.60%.
No official date yet, but keep an eye out in the coming weeks.
How to check results
Once results drop, you can check yours on cbse.gov.in or sites like results.nic.in and umang.gov.in.
Just have your roll number, school number, admit card ID, birth date, and security PIN handy.
Mark sheets will also pop up in DigiLocker via Parinam Manjusha.
Stats, compartment exams, re-exams
Alongside your scorecard, CBSE will share stats like top-performing regions (which will be announced with the results), school types, and details for students who scored above 90% or need compartment exams.
If you didn't clear one or two subjects, don't stress; you can go for re-exams.