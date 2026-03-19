CBSE Class 10 results to be calculated differently in West Asia
CBSE has updated how Class 10 results will be calculated for students in West Asia after some exams were canceled because of conflict in the region.
More than 150 schools across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are affected.
Instead of sitting for all papers, students' marks will now be based on their best scores from exams held between February 17 and 28.
How will the new system work?
Depending on how many papers you managed to take: students who wrote all exams receive their actual exam marks; if you took four exams, the remaining subject(s) will be awarded marks equal to the average of your best three scores.
If you only made it to two papers or missed others, you can try again in improvement exams this May.
No extra makeup tests allowed
Final results will show up on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in: no extra makeup tests beyond this.
If you want a better score, there is another shot with May's board exams (same syllabus as before).
Schools need to send in names for these by March 31.
Class 12 details are still pending
CBSE has not announced details for Class 12 yet; the board has said a separate assessment scheme will be announced later.
Stay tuned!