CBSE Class 10 toppers share study tactics and distraction tips India Apr 18, 2026

CBSE just announced the Class 10 results, and some of this year's toppers are opening up about what really worked for them.

Gunnika Khurana (99.6%) says it wasn't about endless hours. She focused on finishing tasks, usually studying 3 to 6 hours a day, and credits discipline and staying calm for her top marks.