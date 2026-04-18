CBSE Class 10 toppers share study tactics and distraction tips
CBSE just announced the Class 10 results, and some of this year's toppers are opening up about what really worked for them.
Gunnika Khurana (99.6%) says it wasn't about endless hours. She focused on finishing tasks, usually studying 3 to 6 hours a day, and credits discipline and staying calm for her top marks.
Toppers stress concept clarity and habits
Danishtha Chandila (100 in social science) ditched rote learning for real understanding and cut down on social media to avoid distractions.
Apoorva Thakur (100 in English) stuck to consistent practice and leaned on support from family and friends.
Others like Avishi Dutta preferred flexible study times with zero distractions, while Mankrit Singh relied on solving papers ahead of time—and all agree that understanding concepts, steady habits, and managing distractions made a big difference.