CBSE Class 12 Physics: Here's what you need to know for 2026

CBSE has set the Class 12 Physics board exam for February 20, 2026, running from 10:30am to 1:30pm. The paper is split between theory (70 marks) and practicals (30 marks), so both matter for your final score.

How the exam is structured You'll face 33 compulsory questions across five sections—think MCQs, assertion-reasoning, very short answers, short answers, plus case-based and long answer types.

Internal choices pop up in Sections B, C, D (in subparts), and E to give you some flexibility.

What's worth how much? Different units carry different weights: Electrostatics (16 marks), Current Electricity & Magnetism (17), EMI & AC, Electromagnetic Waves (18), Optics (12), and Modern Physics (7).