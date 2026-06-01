CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal remains offline amid technical issues
CBSE's re-evaluation portal for Class 12, meant to help students check marks and request answer sheet reviews, was supposed to open today (June 1, 2026).
But thanks to ongoing technical issues, it's still not live, leaving students in limbo about their results and next steps.
Payment failures block scanned answer sheets
This isn't the first hiccup. Many students have already run into trouble with payment failures and confusing fee displays while trying to access scanned answer sheets.
CBSE has brought in experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to improve its marking system, but for now, the portal remains out of reach.
CBSE helpline 1800 11 8004 available
If you're feeling stuck or have questions, CBSE suggests using its tele-counseling helpline at 1800 11 8004 or emailing resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.
The helpline is there to help while the portal stays offline.