CBSE Class 12 student alleges OSM physics answer sheet mismatch
India
A Class 12 CBSE student is claiming they allege the uploaded physics answer sheet was not theirs after getting surprisingly low marks.
When the student checked the scanned copy, they noticed the handwriting and answers didn't match what they'd written, raising doubts about CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system.
Online users report blurry scans
The student compared their physics paper to their English and computer science ones; teachers and family agreed the handwriting was clearly different.
After sharing their story online, others chimed in with worries about blurry scans and missing pages.
Many are urging CBSE to fix these issues so students don't have to face this again.