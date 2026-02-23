CBSE CTET 2026 answer key release date, challenges, results: Details

CBSE's CTET 2026 wrapped up on February 7 and 8 across 140 cities, with candidates waiting for the official answer key. Both Paper I and II had 150 MCQs each, and now everyone's eager to check how they did.

How to check provisional answer key The provisional answer key will be out soon on ctet.nic.in. Just log in with your roll number and date of birth to see your responses and the official answers.

Not happy with a particular answer? You can challenge it by submitting proof plus a ₹1,000 fee per question during a short window after release.

Final answer key, results after reviewing challenges Once CBSE reviews all challenges, the final answer key should arrive by late February or early March. Results will follow right after.

If you pass, you get a lifetime-valid eligibility certificate—no expiry date—and it'll be uploaded straight to DigiLocker for easy access.