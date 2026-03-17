CBSE CTET February results likely by month-end: Check updates
India
If you took the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in February, your wait is almost over.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results in the last week of March 2026.
The provisional answer key is already out, so keep an eye on ctet.nic.in for your score.
Here's how to calculate your score
To pass CTET, you will need at least 60%, but there is a 5% relaxation if you are from SC, ST, OBC, or differently-abled categories.
Your scorecard will show your roll number and marks for each section (essential info if you are aiming to teach Classes one through eight).