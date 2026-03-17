CBSE CTET February results likely by month-end: Check updates India Mar 17, 2026

If you took the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in February, your wait is almost over.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results in the last week of March 2026.

The provisional answer key is already out, so keep an eye on ctet.nic.in for your score.