CBSE CTET results for February 2026 exam expected soon
CBSE's big teaching eligibility test (CTET) for February 2026 was held on February 7-8, with a re-exam on March 1, with more than 2 million candidates taking part, including a special re-exam in Bihar.
The provisional answer key dropped on March 12, and now everyone's waiting for the final results, which are expected by late March (or maybe early April).
How to check your scores
Once results are live, just head to ctet.nic.in and log in with your details to see your scorecard.
You'll need at least 60% (that's 90 out of 150) if you're from the general category; SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled candidates get a 5% relaxation.
Good news: the CTET certificate is valid for life.
What next after qualifying CTET?
Many central government schools such as KVs and NVS consider CTET qualification for recruitment, but it isn't an automatic job offer: you'll still have to crack interviews or tests set by each school or state.
So, qualifying CTET is just the first step toward landing that teaching gig.